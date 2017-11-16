Venison Steak with Blue Cheese Butter Video Recipe

Share Email Pin Shares 0

In this edition of Kris' Kitchen, Kris Winkelman will demonstrate a unique twist on venison steaks! Successful hunters across the country end up with loads of extra venison that they have no idea what to do with! Well, venison is a perfect opportunity to use your Lodge Cast Iron cookware. Classic venison steaks can get old after a while, but you can always liven up the flavor with fun stuff like Blue Cheese Butter.