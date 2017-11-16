Main Menu

Header Banner
Venison Steak with Blue Cheese Butter Video Recipe

Venison Steak with Blue Cheese Butter Video Recipe

Kris' Kitchen
Share
Email
Pin
Shares 0

In this edition of Kris' Kitchen, Kris Winkelman will demonstrate a unique twist on venison steaks! Successful hunters across the country end up with loads of extra venison that they have no idea what to do with! Well, venison is a perfect opportunity to use your Lodge Cast Iron cookware. Classic venison steaks can get old after a while, but you can always liven up the flavor with fun stuff like Blue Cheese Butter.

Kris Winkelman with venison steaks
Print

Venison Steak With Blue Cheese Butter Recipe


Course Main Course
Cuisine American
Prep Time 10 minutes
Cook Time 20 minutes
Total Time 30 minutes
Servings 4 people

Ingredients

What You'll Need for: Venison Steaks

  • 1.5 tbsp Salt (Your choice)
  • 1.5 tbsp Black Pepper
  • 2 lbs Venison Steaks (Thickly cut)
  • 1 tbsp Vegetable Oil (or use your preferred type of oil on cast iron)

What You'll Need for: Blue Cheese Butter

  • 1 cup Softened Butter or Margarine
  • 1 cup Crumbled Blue Cheese
  • 0.5 tbsp Worcestershire sauce (Optional)
  • Plastic Wrap

Instructions

Blue Cheese Butter Prep

  1. Thoroughly combine the softened butter/margarine, blue cheese, and small amount of Worcestershire sauce

  2. Place inside your plastic wrap and form it into a tube-like shape

    Blue Cheese Butter

  3. Let that blue cheese butter in the freezer for about 10 minutes or long enough for it to not be frozen and still hold it's shaped. 

    Venison Steaks with Blue Cheese Butter

Cooking the Venison Steaks

  1. Lightly season your venison steaks with simple salt and pepper on both sides

  2. Be sure to heat up your cast iron skillet on high for a few minutes 

  3. Once your skillet is hot enough, apply a layer of vegetable oil to the cooking surface

  4. Place your venison steaks in the skillet for 3-4 minutes on each side and cook until about medium rare. (Feel free to add extra salt and pepper as needed) 

  5. OPTIONAL- If you don't feel that your steaks are cooked enough place them in the oven for a few minutes at 375 degrees

  6. Serve your steaks with your choice of sides, then slice off a chunk of blue cheese butter to place on top of each venison steak

Previous Story

Karlee's Clean One Shot Kill on Utah ...

Related articles

Leave a reply

© Babe Winkelman Productions. All rights reserved. | Site maintained by Tuna Traffic