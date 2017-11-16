Venison Steak with Blue Cheese Butter Video Recipe

In this edition of Kris' Kitchen, Kris Winkelman will demonstrate a unique twist on venison steaks! Successful hunters across the country end up with loads of extra venison that they have no idea what to do with! Well, venison is a perfect opportunity to use your Lodge Cast Iron cookware. Classic venison steaks can get old after a while, but you can always liven up the flavor with fun stuff like Blue Cheese Butter.
Venison Steak With Blue Cheese Butter Recipe
Ingredients
What You'll Need for: Venison Steaks
- 1.5 tbsp Salt (Your choice)
- 1.5 tbsp Black Pepper
- 2 lbs Venison Steaks (Thickly cut)
- 1 tbsp Vegetable Oil (or use your preferred type of oil on cast iron)
What You'll Need for: Blue Cheese Butter
- 1 cup Softened Butter or Margarine
- 1 cup Crumbled Blue Cheese
- 0.5 tbsp Worcestershire sauce (Optional)
- Plastic Wrap
Instructions
Blue Cheese Butter Prep
Thoroughly combine the softened butter/margarine, blue cheese, and small amount of Worcestershire sauce
Place inside your plastic wrap and form it into a tube-like shape
Let that blue cheese butter in the freezer for about 10 minutes or long enough for it to not be frozen and still hold it's shaped.
Cooking the Venison Steaks
Lightly season your venison steaks with simple salt and pepper on both sides
Be sure to heat up your cast iron skillet on high for a few minutes
Once your skillet is hot enough, apply a layer of vegetable oil to the cooking surface
Place your venison steaks in the skillet for 3-4 minutes on each side and cook until about medium rare. (Feel free to add extra salt and pepper as needed)
OPTIONAL- If you don't feel that your steaks are cooked enough place them in the oven for a few minutes at 375 degrees
Serve your steaks with your choice of sides, then slice off a chunk of blue cheese butter to place on top of each venison steak