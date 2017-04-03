Venison Enchilada Casserole Recipe

This recipe is the perfect mixture of south of the border flavor with your game meat. For a step by step look at how to prepare this Venison Enchilada Casserole, check Kris' video below!

Ingredients (Amounts vary based on the size of your family, adjust accordingly)

1 lb. Ground Venison

¼ cup chopped Onion

3 TBS Butter

1 tsp Garlic

⅛ cup flour Flour

½ cup Broth

1 can Tomato sauce

1 pack Taco Seasoning

⅓ cup chopped Jalapeno Peppers

1 handful chopped Cilantro

Wheat Flour Tortillas

1 cup Shredded Cheese

Instructions:

First preheat your oven to 400 degrees fahrenheit.

Add your Ground Venison and chopped onion into a pan and begin to brown.

In a separate saucepan, combine butter and garlic and saute together. Once you have sauted, slowly add in the flour. When that is completely mixed together and smooth, you can add in your broth and tomato sauce and stir.

Sprinkle taco seasoning on the venison and then add jalapenos and cilantro. Stir the meat mixture until it is browned.

Pour half of the sauce mixture over the meat and stir.

In a deep 9 inch pie plate, layer whole wheat tortillas. Next, add half of the meat mixture and spread it evenly over the tortillas. On top of the meat layer the shredded cheese. Repeat that process with the rest of the meat and cheese over tortillas. Top with another layer of tortilla shells. Shredded cheese, peppers, and cilantro.

Then, pop in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until browned on top.

Wait for the casserole to cool 10 minutes and serve warm.

Finally, enjoy a big steamy serving of some southwest savory Venison Enchilada Casserole!