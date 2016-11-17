Kris Winkelman's Venison & Cabbage Lasagna

Typically, when we harvest an animal we end up making steaks, hot dogs, etc. Kris Winkelman gives you a whole new perspective on venison with this recipe! Venison & Cabbage Lasagna isn't only incredibly delicious, it's also very lean and healthy!

(click image to download recipe)