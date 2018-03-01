Muskie at Northwestern Ontario’s Minaki

Some call the muskie the 'fish of 10,000 casts,' which all good muskie fishermen know is not the case in Ontario during the best times of year. Summing it all up, we were only able to fish a full second day and a portion of the third. In that time, however, we were able to catch four muskies—three for Spence, and one for me. Spence got his first fairly small muskie casting a crank to a weedy, rocky point. His second was caught after an amazing follow and figure 8 with a red bucktail. We were able to film that 43-or-so inch muskie chasing the bait, which will be exciting to see in the upcoming “Good Fishing” episode resulting from this adventure. Spence’s last muskie came after pitching back to a follow I had.