How to Make the Easiest and Tastiest Smoked Whitefish Dip

If you're planning on going out fishing for lake whitefish, this makes a great recipe for any gathering! Lake whitefish are abundantly available in more lakes and river systems than you think, and they can get pretty big!
This smoked whitefish dip is great for any holiday party, summer backyard gathering, or football game. If you don't have any caught whitefish, you can pick up smoked whitefish at the grocery store. With some of that, mayo, sour cream, veggies, and seasoning, it's all about blending and getting it ready to serve with some crackers. The flavor is creamy, spicy, and delicate, and sure to please crowds.
Smoked Whitefish Dip
Ingredients
- smoked whitefish
- dollop mayo
- dollop sour cream
- 1/2 cup red bell pepper
- 1/2 cup yellow bell pepper
- jalapeno to taste
- 1 pinch seafood seasoning
- 1 dash hot sauce
- 1 dash liquid smoke
- 1/4 cup green onions top with
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a food processor and run until well-mixed.
Enjoy with crackers!