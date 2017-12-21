How to Make the Easiest and Tastiest Smoked Whitefish Dip

Share Email Pin Shares 0

If you're planning on going out fishing for lake whitefish, this makes a great recipe for any gathering! Lake whitefish are abundantly available in more lakes and river systems than you think, and they can get pretty big!

This smoked whitefish dip is great for any holiday party, summer backyard gathering, or football game. If you don't have any caught whitefish, you can pick up smoked whitefish at the grocery store. With some of that, mayo, sour cream, veggies, and seasoning, it's all about blending and getting it ready to serve with some crackers. The flavor is creamy, spicy, and delicate, and sure to please crowds.