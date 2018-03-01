Lured Again to Lac Seul in Ontario — A Lake That Truly Is a Walleye Factory

Now back to my time spent in the boat with Sam this past September. We timed my trip for big walleyes, which we both obviously love. The chemistry between the two of us is fabulous because Sam is a very thoughtful hunter of fish, as I am. Consequently, we go about trying to find walleyes in similar fashion. Sharing a boat with him is almost like fishing with an extension of myself, because he’ll often offer a different perspective that’s similar to mine. Though it’s difficult for me to have such trust in another angler’s judgment, I’ve come to trust Sam’s perspective as much as my own. We work together as a team