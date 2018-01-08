iTruck Radio - Babe Winkelman Talk on Tick-Borne Illnesses

Share Email Pin Shares 0

Listen to the full radio show on Soundcloud HERE

iTruck radio had Babe on to talk about ticks. Every hunter and fisherman alive knows about ticks and the importance of removing any latched tick as quickly as possible. However, there is still a growing epidemic of cases involving tick-borne illnesses in the US. This is because people are not educated enough on the topic. The harmful pathogens carried by these infectious and almost unnoticeable parasites have long-lasting effects on people's lives.

In this segment of iTruck Radio, Babe goes into detail about how properly and effective tick removal is crucial to preventing illness. Improper removal is the easiest way to make sure that any harmful bacteria is transmitted into the bloodstream. After removal is also very important in this process due to the difficulty many people face when detecting symptoms of Lyme disease or Babesiosis. The symptoms take a long time to manifest in the body and can be mistaken for the common cold. Babe and the people close to him have been affected by this exact situation and even lost a dear friend due to late detection. There are many options available including a kit called, MyLymeTest, where you are able to test yourself or your pet from the comfort of your own home! There are options available in which you are able to test the latched tick, itself, for dangerous pathogens by ordering a full tick report HERE.

There are also pre-treated clothing and repellents to prevent the ticks from ever coming in contact with you or your family. Insect Shield provides many options for men, women, kids, and even pets! They also offer a Permethrin clothing spray that is specifically designed to kill ticks on contact! There is a wide variety of preventative measure that can save you and your family from Tick-Borne Illnesses. Check out Babe Winkelman's Tick-Borne Illness Information Center for our comprehensive guide to tick safety.