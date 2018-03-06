Hearty Homemade Bluegill Soup Video Recipe

When you're out fishing on the lake you don't always catch the monster bass you're looking for, but you were able to reel in a few bluegill so you don't go home empty-handed. Watch how easy it is to turn those little panfish into a tasty home-cooked meal for the whole family to enjoy.
Heart Homemade Bluegill Soup
Here's a great lunch idea for when you bring home those tasty panfish!
Ingredients
- 2 cups Bluegill Flaked Cooked
- 2 tbsp Butter Unsalted
- 1 Large Onion Chopped
- 1/2 cup Shredded Carrots
- 2 Medium Leeks Chopped
- 2 Garlic Cloves Minced
- 1 1/2 cups Vegetable Stock
- 3 Medium Potatoes Peeled & Chopped
- 1 tsp Curry Powder
- Salt and Pepper
- 1 cup Skim Milk
Instructions
Melt the button in a pot or soup kettle over medium heat
Sauté the onions, leeks, shredded Carrots, and garlic in the melted butter until their tender
Dump the peel and chopped cubes of potatoes with a small amount of water into the mix
Pour in the vegetable stock.
Season with curry powder, salt, and pepper then stir at a slightly higher temperature for a few minutes or until the potatoes are tender
Throw in the cooked fish with the skim milk and cook to a simmer for a couple more minutes.
Serve and Enjoy!