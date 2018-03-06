Main Menu

Hearty Homemade Bluegill Soup Video Recipe

Hearty Homemade Bluegill Soup Video Recipe

Kris' Kitchen
When you're out fishing on the lake you don't always catch the monster bass you're looking for, but you were able to reel in a few bluegill so you don't go home empty-handed.  Watch how easy it is to turn those little panfish into a tasty home-cooked meal for the whole family to enjoy.

final shot bluegill soup
Heart Homemade Bluegill Soup

Here's a great lunch idea for when you bring home those tasty panfish!

Course Soup

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Bluegill Flaked Cooked
  • 2 tbsp Butter Unsalted
  • 1 Large Onion Chopped
  • 1/2 cup Shredded Carrots
  • 2 Medium Leeks Chopped
  • 2 Garlic Cloves Minced
  • 1 1/2 cups Vegetable Stock
  • 3 Medium Potatoes Peeled & Chopped
  • 1 tsp Curry Powder
  • Salt and Pepper
  • 1 cup Skim Milk

Instructions

  1. Melt the button in a pot or soup kettle over medium heat

  2. Sauté the onions, leeks, shredded Carrots, and garlic in the melted butter until their tender

    hearty bluegill soup kris kitchen

  3. Dump the peel and chopped cubes of potatoes with a small amount of water into the mix

    chopped potatoes bluegill soup

  4. Pour in the vegetable stock.

  5. Season with curry powder, salt, and pepper then stir at a slightly higher temperature for a few minutes or until the potatoes are tender

    mixing ingredients kris kitchen

  6. Throw in the cooked fish with the skim milk and cook to a simmer for a couple more minutes.

  7. Serve and Enjoy!

    final shot bluegill soup

Leave a reply

