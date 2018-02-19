Five 30-Pound Pikes Caught in Saskatchewan Canada

Share Email Pin Shares 0

Saskatchewan fishing adventures are always action-packed with extremely aggressive pikes and walleyes. It was almost too easy to catch walleye here due to the large population residing in these Canadian rivers. The abundance of aquatic life was very exciting, but Babe and Karlee experienced something interesting this time around. They would catch a 3-4lb walleye and before they could reel their catch in.



The Winkelman's had plenty of walleye action the first couple days, but that was nothing compared to the last day when they went after some MASSIVE pikes. These pikes were 30+ pounds and as long as 50 inches! Karlee said that she had never seen her dad this pumped up before in her entire life. There are hardly any places in North America that have fish this size. Northern Saskatchewan is unlike any other fishing location in the world and many anglers do not believe the stories until they experienced it for themselves!