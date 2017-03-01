Enter to Win a Turkey Hunting Experience!

Do you want the turkey hunting experience of a lifetime? Grab your best pal and pack up for a weekend of hunting bliss spent in nature and enjoying the great outdoors. You can win this weekend of wilderness from Missouri Hunting and Fishing Adventures now through April 1st, 2017!

You will have access to an fully guided turkey hunting experience with the Missouri Hunting and Fishing Adventures team. A safety focused top notch team of experts who live and breathe hunting just like you do. A beautiful facility with multiple lodges tucked into the beautiful landscape of the Missouri Ozarks, Missouri Hunting And Fishing Adventures prides itself on being a top of the line hunting and fishing camp. The facility is a premier free range outdoor hunting experience which has cultivated vast food plots and top of the line blinds and stands to provide for the best hunting possible. This excursion is top notch and any outdoorsman would be lucky to win this turkey hunting experience.

All you need to do to be entered to win is sign up to be a Babe Insider. By signing up you will get personal hunting and fishing advice from Babe himself. Be the first to get the inside scoop on all the latest and greatest outdoor tips and tricks. You can become a Babe Insider by downloading the app, and automatically get unlimited access to all things Babe Winkelman right on your mobile device.

To Enter the Contest:

1. Please start by downloading the Babe app in your app store or CLICK HERE

2. Subscribe as a Babe Insider (click any locked item)

3. Click "Giveaway Entry" on your side menu

Good Luck! We hope you win!