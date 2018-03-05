How to Cook Cherry Caribou Tenderloin Video Recipe

Next time you are lucky enough to bring home some wild game, try out this tasty and easy recipe for Caribou Tenderloins!
Cherry Caribou Tenderloin
It is not often that you're lucky enough to have delicious Caribou Tenderloin steaks to work with. But when I do, this is my go-to recipe. In fact, you can substitute basically any wild game meat into this recipe for an equally tasty meal.
Ingredients
- 1 steak Caribou Tenderloin
- 3 tbsp Butter Unsalted
- 1/4 cup Shallots Sliced
- 1/2 cup Balsamic Vinegar
- 1/2 cup Cherry Preserves
- Some Parsley Chopped
Instructions
Caribou Tenderloins
Season both sides of the caribou tenderloin with salt and pepper
Melt 1 tbsp of butter into the skillet before searing both sides of the meat until medium rare (Be very careful about overcooking most wild game meat because it can get very hard and tough fast)
After both sides have been seared to perfection, let rest until the cherry sauce is ready
Cherry Caribou Tenderloin Sauce
Melt 2 tbsp of butter in a separate skillet/pot
Place the shallots in the melted butter
Add 1/2 cups of cherry preserves and let saute for a couple minutes
Dump in the 1/2 cup of balsamic vinegar and heat to a slight boil
Cut your caribou tenderloin steaks into serving sized pieces and pour the cherry sauce over top of each piece
Lastly, Sprinkle over some chopped parsley for more visual appeal and added flavor