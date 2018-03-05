Main Menu

Header Banner
How to Cook Cherry Caribou Tenderloin Video Recipe

How to Cook Cherry Caribou Tenderloin Video Recipe

Kris' Kitchen
Share
Email
Pin
Shares 0

Next time you are lucky enough to bring home some wild game, try out this tasty and easy recipe for Caribou Tenderloins!

Cherry-caribou-tenderloin-steak-2
Print

Cherry Caribou Tenderloin

It is not often that you're lucky enough to have delicious Caribou Tenderloin steaks to work with. But when I do, this is my go-to recipe. In fact, you can substitute basically any wild game meat into this recipe for an equally tasty meal.

Course Main Course
Prep Time 5 minutes
Cook Time 20 minutes
Total Time 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 steak Caribou Tenderloin
  • 3 tbsp Butter Unsalted
  • 1/4 cup Shallots Sliced
  • 1/2 cup Balsamic Vinegar
  • 1/2 cup Cherry Preserves
  • Some Parsley Chopped

Instructions

Caribou Tenderloins

  1. Season both sides of the caribou tenderloin with salt and pepper

    salt-pepper-caribou-tenderloin

  2. Melt 1 tbsp of butter into the skillet before searing both sides of the meat until medium rare (Be very careful about overcooking most wild game meat because it can get very hard and tough fast)

  3. After both sides have been seared to perfection, let rest until the cherry sauce is ready

    searing-caribou-tenderloin-steak

Cherry Caribou Tenderloin Sauce

  1. Melt 2 tbsp of butter in a separate skillet/pot

  2. Place the shallots in the melted butter

  3. Add 1/2 cups of cherry preserves and let saute for a couple minutes 

    cherry-preserves-cherry-caribou-sauce

  4. Dump in the 1/2 cup of balsamic vinegar and heat to a slight boil

    bubbling-cherry-caribou-sauce

  5. Cut your caribou tenderloin steaks into serving sized pieces and pour the cherry sauce over top of each piece

  6. Lastly, Sprinkle over some chopped parsley for more visual appeal and added flavor

Muskie-Ontario-Minaki-IMG_4976
Previous Story

Muskie at Northwestern Ontario’s Minaki

Related articles

Leave a reply

© Babe Winkelman Productions. All rights reserved. | Site maintained by Tuna Traffic