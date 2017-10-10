Main Menu

Header Banner
Babe Lands Killshot on Shiras Moose in Utah Video

Babe Lands Killshot on Shiras Moose in Utah Video

Outdoor Secrets
Share
Email
Pin
Shares 0

Babe Lands Killshot on a Shiras Moose in Utah

The Shiras Moose has been on Babe's bucket list for about 10 years. This moose has the smallest body of any other North American Moose. They are often hard to track down because of how solitary they are, except during their mating season. The incredible distances this moose is able to run at a time and its max speed of 35 MPH really adds to the difficulty of hunting these beautiful animals.
In general, moose prefer evergreen wooded areas with many hills. During the summertime, they are usually found in high in the mountains to escape the bug bites, then migrate to lower elevations during the fall season.
Shiras Moose
Babe knows that one mistake can add hours and hours to your hunting trip. Babe's secret is to stay relaxed and composed. Years of honing his hunting skills lead him to land a master marksman's shot directly in the heart from 264 yards out! This was one of the cleanest shots that Babe made in his entire hunting career.
Babe Shiras Moose

Tagsbabe winkelmanhuntingMoose
Karlee Huge Pike
Previous Story

Karlee Lands a Huge Pike in Ontario ...

Fall Fishing Gear
Next Story

Quick Tips for Fall Fishing

Related articles

Leave a reply

© Babe Winkelman Productions. All rights reserved. | Site maintained by Tuna Traffic