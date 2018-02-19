Babe Fishing for Gigantic Sturgeon in an Inner Tube

Share Email Pin Shares 0

Back in 2009, Babe's friend, Jim, pulled a hilarious prank on Babe by convincing him that people could actually fish while floating on an inner tube.

Surprisingly, fishing from an inner tube did not go as expected. Babe did make history by being the first fisherman to attempt to reel in a large sturgeon while floating about in an inflatable tube.

Surprisingly, it turns out that it does not work very well. Babe was making history by being the first fisherman to attempt to reel in a large sturgeon floating about in an inflatable tube.