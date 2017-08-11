Main Menu

If you're wondering how you can use all extra haul from your last deer hunting trip, then you've found the right place! This recipe is a light, but filling dish that is sure to satisfy any hunter and it even makes a great party platter.

Kris is joined by her daughter Karlee in this addition to Kris' Kitchen. This episode they are making a delicious, crunchy, spicy, and sweet Southwest Venison Salad. Watch this short video recipe and tell us what you think and about how your salad turned out.

Southwest Venison Salad

This recipe is a light, but filling dish that is sure to satisfy any hungry hunter and it even makes a perfect party platter.

Prep Time 10 minutes
Cook Time 20 minutes
Total Time 30 minutes
Servings 4 People

Ingredients

Venison Meat Preparation

  • 1/2 Ib Ground venison meat
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 cup Chopped onions
  • 1-2 tbsp Chili powder
  • 1-2 tbsp Garlic powder

Southwest Dressing

  • 1 cup Chipotle mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup Milk
  • 1/4 cup Lime juice
  • 1/4 cup Sugar

Salad Ingredients

  • Any Salad Mix of your choice
  • Black beans
  • Fresh cilantro Chopped
  • Shredded Cheese of your choice We used a 3 cheese blend of cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella
  • Sliced tomato

Instructions

  1. Fry your ground meat with olive oil, chopped onions, chili powder, and garlic powder in a skillet until the venison is browned and cooked thoroughly

  2. Set the venison off to the side to cool

  3. Mix all the chipotle mayonnaise, milk, lime juice, and sugar in a bowl.

  4. Pour your salad mix onto a large plate and place all your salad ingredients on top and lastly add the venison.

  5. Serve with the Southwest dressing on the side

