Share Email Pin Shares 0

If you're wondering how you can use all extra haul from your last deer hunting trip, then you've found the right place! This recipe is a light, but filling dish that is sure to satisfy any hunter and it even makes a great party platter.

Kris is joined by her daughter Karlee in this addition to Kris' Kitchen. This episode they are making a delicious, crunchy, spicy, and sweet Southwest Venison Salad. Watch this short video recipe and tell us what you think and about how your salad turned out.