If you're wondering how you can use all extra haul from your last deer hunting trip, then you've found the right place! This recipe is a light, but filling dish that is sure to satisfy any hunter and it even makes a great party platter.
Kris is joined by her daughter Karlee in this addition to Kris' Kitchen. This episode they are making a delicious, crunchy, spicy, and sweet Southwest Venison Salad. Watch this short video recipe and tell us what you think and about how your salad turned out.
Southwest Venison Salad
Ingredients
Venison Meat Preparation
- 1/2 Ib Ground venison meat
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 cup Chopped onions
- 1-2 tbsp Chili powder
- 1-2 tbsp Garlic powder
Southwest Dressing
- 1 cup Chipotle mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup Milk
- 1/4 cup Lime juice
- 1/4 cup Sugar
Salad Ingredients
- Any Salad Mix of your choice
- Black beans
- Fresh cilantro Chopped
- Shredded Cheese of your choice We used a 3 cheese blend of cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella
- Sliced tomato
Instructions
-
Fry your ground meat with olive oil, chopped onions, chili powder, and garlic powder in a skillet until the venison is browned and cooked thoroughly
-
Set the venison off to the side to cool
-
Mix all the chipotle mayonnaise, milk, lime juice, and sugar in a bowl.
-
Pour your salad mix onto a large plate and place all your salad ingredients on top and lastly add the venison.
-
Serve with the Southwest dressing on the side