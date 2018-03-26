Babe Winkelman's Secret Strategy for Ice Fishing Crappies

Share Email Pin Shares 0

I had a chance to get out on the ice for crappies the other day. We are still bottoming out augers with a good amount of half-melted snow on top. Spring is officially here, which means things will be changing quickly for crappies. They’re still roaming around in roughly 25 feet of water, in the mud basin area. When this is the case, it’s best to ditch the method of setting up your ice shanty and hoping they come to you. Before getting started, here’s my checklist of everything I’ll need.

Equipment

First Rod

Use while hole hopping. 36” to 40” light action. No bobber. Small diameter 4-6lb line. One inch long spoon 3/32 in weight, vertical presentation. White glow with red dot for clear water. Fire tiger, chartreuse, or glow red for murky or stained water.

Second Rod

Use once you find the fish. This one will be identical to the first. Alternate between this rig and the first. Have your bait/lure in a horizontal presentation. Similar color pattern as the first. Helpful tip: use quick clips to be able to switch out baits/lures quickly.

Sonar Unit

Prefer a unit with LCD screen, easier to read. Use at each hole to help locate fish.

Ice Scoop

Bucket

Chair

Wax Worms

Tactics

Drill one to two dozen holes in the area of the basin.

Hop from hole to hole to hunt for fish.

Once the fish are found, alternate between rods.

Experiment with combinations of rod setups until you narrow it down to the one that works.

Use your sonar unit to determine how deep the fish are.

Drop your bait so it hovers just above them.

Experiment with different jigging techniques.

Example: fast, slow, long strokes, or short strokes.

If you can’t find fish, try moving in shallower or out deeper depending on your options.

Keep In Mind...

The school is going to be moving slowly, looking for insect larva, blood worms, or in some cases small minnows that are eating even smaller larva or zooplankton. While experimenting with rod setups and jigging techniques, this is the time to learn from them. Perhaps white appeals to only 10%, but chartreuse appeals to 20%. Only the fish can tell you that at any given time, but they can’t if you don’t ask them by experimenting with different tactics and rod setups.

If the fish are in the right mood, things will move quickly. Keep an eye on the rod tip, and as soon as there is any kind of tension, set the hook! It’s also common for the line to go slack for a split second when the fish strike your bait from the bottom. It’s important to set the hook when this happens, too. Getting used to this takes practice. You have to be able to sense that feeling of weightlessness. Once you get used to this sensation, your catch rate will increase dramatically. A high-quality graphite rod really helps with this.

At times you may find that you have to drop your lure all the way to the bottom and work it up through the fish. Don’t keep it at one depth for too long. Only keep it there for a minute or two, move it up again, and repeat. Be versatile and pay attention to how the fish react to your movements.

As the ice starts to melt and it gets closer to spring, the fish tend to move in shallower. Sometimes you’ll find them in 6 to 12 feet of water outside of old cabbage beds, and other times you may find them on slow tapering flats with scattered weed clumps. I’ve seen days where crappies or minnows would be right under the ice feeding on zooplankton, and you might only have to fish a foot or two below the ice. When this happens, you can sometimes see them come right up to take your bait. That’s fun fishing!

If there’s one concept you need to take away, it’s this: don’t sit on one spot and wait for the fish to come to you. Hole hopping and narrowing down your rig combination will almost always catch you more fish (and in a shorter amount of time). Now get out there, have fun, and be safe!

