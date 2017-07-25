Share Email Pin Shares 0

Babe and his grandson Caden are going crappie fishing. Crappies, bluegill, and perch are some of the most targeted fish because nearly every angler has a place close to home to catch them. They are schooling fish that are often quite abundant and easy to catch. This fast-action is a huge part of their appeal. Not to mention, they are a fantastic fish for any family fish fry. All these factors add up to be the perfect choice for any angler looking to have a great time on the water!

Like all fish, there's a lot of knowledge and learning that is involved in becoming a good panfish fisherman. Such as:

Knowing where to go

What equipment to use

Proper fishing techniques

Panfish patterns

And knowing how the various seasons throughout the year effect these choices

Watch this episode of Babe Winkelman's Good Fishing and learn from one of the best panfish fishermen out there.