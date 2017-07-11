How to Make Fish Fry Corn Flake Crappies

Share Email Pin Shares 0

How to Cook Fried Fish Crappies in Corn Flake Batter

Kris' Kitchen is here to show you a simple and delicious way to prepare one of life's greatest treats, a fish fry with panfish! This fish is brought home by anglers worldwide from all sorts of adventures on the ice or open water. In this video, Kris is going to show you her method to prepare any panfish fillet to that crispy, golden brown. In addition, She is also making her simple dipping sauce that compliments the fish fry perfectly.

There is no reason to get fancy with your fish fry! Kris believes that the flavor of fish should not be covered with store-bought seasonings. After your family and friends crunch down on these fillets they'll know why sometimes you just have to keep it simple!